Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 13,188 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $65,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,511.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FLL. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FLL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.