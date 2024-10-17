Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 20 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $564.67. 547,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $521.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

