Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4829 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Persimmon Stock Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.
Persimmon Company Profile
