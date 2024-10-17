Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

MAV stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $128,836.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,285,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,487,183.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 253,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,627 over the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.