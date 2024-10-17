Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,831,054 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,306.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,783 shares of company stock worth $699,106.

