QXO (QXO) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the "Data processing & preparation" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare QXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QXO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million -$1.07 million -1.25 QXO Competitors $1.33 billion $10.49 million -7.40

QXO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 758 3904 5352 109 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QXO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.02%. Given QXO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -156.65% -2,004.84% -8.74%

Summary

QXO beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

