BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 65.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 394,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,616. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.