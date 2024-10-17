Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 121.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

