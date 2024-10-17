One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,117,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $650.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

