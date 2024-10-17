Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,043. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

