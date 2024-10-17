SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 323,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.17 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

