One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $603,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 143,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.