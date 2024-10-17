Sensible Money LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sensible Money LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

