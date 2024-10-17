KBR, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $69.43. 831,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

