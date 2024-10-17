The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. The company has a market cap of $406.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

