Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EHI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
