Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EHI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

