Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.56 and last traded at C$22.56. 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.52.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.94.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

