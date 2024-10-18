V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 8,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $21.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419,887. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

