Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $73.52 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.52 million and $3.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,414.01 or 1.00109175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,863,960.79703344 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.55851929 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,238,893.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.