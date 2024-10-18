Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.