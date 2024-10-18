BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $68,397.12 or 1.00006559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $849.41 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,796.56745162 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.



