iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.