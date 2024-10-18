Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.34. The company had a trading volume of 736,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,296. The company has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.12 and its 200-day moving average is $498.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

