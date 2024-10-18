Contrasting Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Martens and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $4.06 billion 2.09 $792.57 million $12.92 10.79

This table compares Dr. Martens and Crocs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Dr. Martens.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dr. Martens and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Martens 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85

Crocs has a consensus target price of $162.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Summary

Crocs beats Dr. Martens on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.