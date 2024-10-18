Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,845.25

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $63,845.25 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00250121 BTC.

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,110,454 coins and its circulating supply is 40,110,334 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,106,159.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.17110504 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,450.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

