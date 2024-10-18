Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 536 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

