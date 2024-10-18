Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

