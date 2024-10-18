Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

