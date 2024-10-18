UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $192,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

