Ballast Inc. Has $34.50 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

