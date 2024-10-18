Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Orbler has a market cap of $49.89 million and approximately $57,242.28 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

