BCS Wealth Management Invests $278,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Zoetis by 58.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

