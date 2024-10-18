Optimum Investment Advisors Has $417,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $609,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $205.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.