China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 39248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.