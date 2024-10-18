Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $715.27 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00006867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $715.27 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,407.61 or 1.00071971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,372,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,359,642.3733736 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.63498963 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $20,581,623.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

