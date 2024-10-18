Plato Income Maximiser Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 20th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
About Plato Income Maximiser
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.