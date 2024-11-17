BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,208,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 955,073 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 153,221 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

MVF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 75,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

