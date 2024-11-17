Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 280,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,150,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.