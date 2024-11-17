Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
