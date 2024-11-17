Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.85 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

