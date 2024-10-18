Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.04. 80,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 184,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

