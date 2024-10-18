iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.63. 5,410 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,017 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 12.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.