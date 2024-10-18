Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

