DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,574 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 883.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

