Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.80 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 4,012,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,433,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
