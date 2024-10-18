Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

