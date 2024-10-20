Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $350.34 million and $9.05 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,211,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0010456 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,784,594.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

