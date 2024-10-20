NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

