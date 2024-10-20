QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $91,723.30 and approximately $3,023.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00078885 USD and is up 76.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,834.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

