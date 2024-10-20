Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes $550,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

